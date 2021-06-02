Meek Mill Prepares For His “Best Summer Ever” With “Flamerz Flow” Music Video

As anticipation for the arrival of his next full-length project reaches a fever pitch, Meek Mill tides fans over with the music video for his latest 30 Roc-produced offering, “Flamerz Flow,” which finds the Philly-bred rhyme animal flexing alongside Bobby Shmurda and partying with Dave East.

Directed by Carters Vision, the clip channels the rampant pace of Meek’s lifestyle, with jittery cuts between a caravan of motorbikes prowling through the New York City streets and snapshots of him and his Dreamchasers crew in the studio and toasting to the high-life. “We was masking up before Corona,” Meek growls atop the pulsating backdrop, providing the seemingly customary COVID-19 reference that has become all the rage among rap artists while basking in his ability to beat the odds while amassing a significant amount of wealth. Adopting the same rapid delivery that initially thrust him onto the big stage a decade ago, Meek puts fans on notice that his ascent up the rap ranks hasn’t dampened his hunger the least bit, a potential foreshadowing of things to come.

While Bobby Shmurda—who coaxes Meek into a push-up contest during his appearance in the video—was initially believed to be appearing on the record, the GS9 member simply plays hype-man, egging on Mill while mean-mugging the camera. The cameo makes for a full-circle moment, as it was Mill whom Shmurda acknowledged as the first major artist to embrace him in the midst of his viral fame from his 2014 single, “Hot Ni**a” and offer him advice on navigating the industry and its pitfalls. Unfortunately, following those conversations, both artists would find themselves behind bars. Despite their individual trials of adversity, they’ve remained in close contact, with “Flamerz Flow” being the latest evidence of their brotherhood.

With summer quickly approaching, Meek is looking to make this one his best yet. Reviving the buzz built from his Quarantine Pack EP with his recently-released “Lemon Pepper Freestyle,” and “Flamerz Flow,” Meek appears to be primed for a new release, maybe even a sequel to his Legends of the Summer EP from 2018. With VIBE getting word that a new project was imminent at Meek’s Tidal-sponsored “Best Summer Ever” event last weekend and his confirming tip on Instagram today, it’s safe to say that Millz is intent on asserting himself as the man of the season.