Megan Thee Stallion Drops Sleek “Plan B” Music Video

Megan Thee Stallion has released the official music video for her hard-hitting release “Plan B.” Previously previewed at her 2022 Coachella debut, the track samples Jodeci and Wu-Tang’s “Freak’n You Remix.” The visual was directed by Mugler creatives Casey Cadwallader and John Miserendino.

In the music video, Megan Thee Stallion stands confidently in an all-black setting, rapping every stabbing lyric directly into the camera. In contrast to her previous colorful visuals, Tina Snow takes a sleek approach with “Plan B” video. The camera emphasizes various angles of her body, from her mouth as she rhymes to her rear as she dances. As the second verse begins, Megan Thee Stallion enters a pool of water where she smokes, reflects, and even raps underwater.

The Houston rap star flaunts a one-piece ensemble by the designer brand in the hyper-focused music video. She performed in a similar all-black look during the 2022 Billboard Music Awards and wore an ombre Mugler look to the show.

Megan Thee Stallion accepts the Top Rap Female Artist award onstage during the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Released on April 22, “Plan B” debuted on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs at No. 7 on the list dated May 7. According to the publication, the entry secured Megan Thee Stallion a top 10 spot on the list each year since 2019, joining “Hot Girl Summer,” with Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign, “Savage,” with Beyoncé, “WAP,” with Cardi B, and her solo efforts “Body” and “Thot Sh*t.”

Additionally, in its first week, ending April 28, “Plan B” registered 12 million official U.S. streams and entered at No. 29 on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100.

