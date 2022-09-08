Megan Thee Stallion Is Reborn In “Ungrateful” Video Featuring Key Glock

Megan Thee Stallion has teamed up with Key Glock for the fifth visualizer from her sophomore album Traumazine. The Grammy winner attends her own funeral in the video, dressed in all-black high-fashion before emerging in a white ensemble. Though the scenes are mostly gloomy and rainy, Megan shines through it all.

The Colin Tilley-directed clip finds Meg rapping in a cemetery with funeral attendees as she sheds a tear before a black casket covered in dark flowers. Riding shot gun to Meg, Key Glock begins his verse before spitting from the porch of an ivy-vined house.

The “Ungrateful” video follows visual released for “Sweetest Pie” with Dua Lipa, “Plan B,” “Pressurelicious” with Future and “Her.” Traumazine debuted at No.4 on the Billboard 200 chart with features from Latto, Rico Nasty, Pooh Sheisty and Jhené Aiko.

In the midst of promoting her album, Megan also made her small-screen debut in the Marvel series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law as she twerked alongside Tatiana Maslany in the latest episode.

Check out “Ungrateful” with Megan Thee Stallion and Key Glock above.