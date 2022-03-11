Method Man And RJ Payne Team Up For “Butterfly Effect” Music Video

Rap legend Method Man continues the gradual rollout of his forthcoming Meth Lab 3: The Rehab album with the music video for his latest single, “Butterfly Effect,” which finds Meth trading bars with Brooklyn native and Philly rep RJ Payne. The clip, which is directed by The Last American B-Boy, captures Meth paying homage to the era of boom-bap rap and Jansport packs, rhyming, “30 for 30, my jersey dirty, my crew back / Shoot a 30 like Stephen Curry, my shoes wack” atop tumbling kicks and snares.

Dropping clever sports-inspired couplets (“When guns Drew, Brees”) and brandishing a nimble delivery, Method Man makes for a tough act to follow, but RJ Payne equips himself well, shinning with an explosive stanza of his own. “No pretender/ Fought through the coldest winter like Sister Soulja,” he barks, concluding his verse and the overall track in riveting fashion.

“Butterfly Effect” is the latest loosie Meth’s dropped during the lead up to Meth Lab 3, following the Iron Mic-assisted cut “The Last 2 Minutes,” which dropped earlier this year and picked up where “2 Minutes of Your Time” (Meth Lab 1) and “Another 2 Minutes” (Meth Lab 2: The Lithium) left off.

It appears as if the allure of Hollywood hasn’t led to Meth’s first love loosening its grip on him, as the Power Book II: Ghost actor has been active on the musical front as of late. In addition to “Butterfly Effect,” Meth also appeared alongside Dave East, who portrays the Staten Island native on Wu-Tang: An American Saga, on the Harlem rapper’s new project, HDIGH.