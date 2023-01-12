Moneybagg Yo Tells GloRilla He’s “On What U On” In New Music Video

Moneybagg Yo and GloRilla have channeled their inner Yvette and Jodie from Baby Boy in new music video “On What U On.”

The Collective Music Group label mates have come together for the first time to trade bars as they “cleverly break down a lover’s quarrel… over a classic, bass-heavy beat and propulsive piano arrangement,” states CMG via Commercial Appeal.

Bagg spits: “F**k my ho*, f**k that bi**h/ I don’t give a f**k ’bout none of this sh*t/ Leave me ‘lone, don’t text my phone/ It is what it is, I’m on what you on,” as Big Glo comes in hard with: “F**k my ni**a, he ain’t sh*t/ Boy ain’t good for nothin’ but d*ck/ Flodgin’ like you with yo’ ni**as/ Pu**y boy, you with that bi**h.”

The pair go from an argument while sitting in a fast food drive-through to having a heated exchange in and outside of their apartment complex. Ultimately the “F.N.F (Let’s Go)” rapstress plunges a boulder right into the “Said Sum” rapper’s Toyota Camry windshield.

Youtube Screenshot

Both CMG artists appeared on the imprint’s 2022 Gangsta Art compilation album, including Glo’s popular track “Tomorrow” and the synonymous track “Gangsta Art” with Moneybagg Yo and a plethora of the label’s artists. However, “On What U On” marks the beginning of potential collaborations between the Memphis superstars.

Prior to their joint musical effort, GloRilla took home a 2022 BET Hip Hop Award for Best Breakthrough Artist and has been nominated for a Best Rap Performance Grammy. Bagg last released the LP A Gangsta’s Pain in 2021 which included popular singles, “Time Today,” “Wokesha” and “Hard For The Next” to name a few.

Check out the official video for “On What U On” above.