Moneybagg Yo Releases “One Of Dem Nights” Music Video Feat. Jhene Aiko

Moneybagg Yo and Jhene Aiko take time to reflect on their individual romantic rendezvous on their collaborative track “One Of Dem Nights.” The music video finds both artists reflecting on the intimate details of their most passionate relationships.

Dim lighting warms Jhene Aiko’s face as she sits on an orange-tufted bed and sings directly to the camera. With the wave of her finger, a gold sparkle transforms the “Sativa” singer into a miniature version of herself, posing on a bathroom sink.

“I really love the way you love me / it’s the passion for me / I know you the realest ‘cuz you’d do anything for me, yeah,” she sings.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 23: Moneybagg Yo attends the BMF world premiere screening and concert at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood on September 23, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for STARZ)

The two artists join each other on a couch to deliver the song’s melodic hook. Throughout the video, the Memphis rapper is shown delivering his verse to himself in the bathroom mirror, outside atop a car, and standing in a kitchen, accompanied by a miniature Aiko on the stovetop.

“One of Dem Nights,” is featured on Moneybagg Yo’s album, A Gangsta’s Pain released in April. The project stands as one of his most commercially successful releases to date. Alongside Jhene Aiko, Future, Kaash Paige, Polo G, Lil Durk, Big30, Pharrell Williams and more are all featured.

“I feel like all my five years of work are finally showing, and the world [is] embracing me how they should,” he told VIBE on the 2021 BET Awards red carpet. “I got the deluxe on the way, I got a movie on the way, I got the clothing line on the way. It’s gonna be crazy.”

Watch the official video for “One Of Dem Nights” by Moneybagg Yo featuring Jhene Aiko above and check out the Memphis rapper’s remaining tour dates.

10/14 – Milwaukee, WI | Miller High Life Theatre

10/15 – Chicago, IL | Rivera Theatre

10/16 – St. Louis, MO | Pops

10/20 – Dallas, TX | Texas Trust CU Theatre

10/21 – Denver, CO | Fillmore Auditorium

10/23 – Los Angeles, CA | The Novo

10/24 – San Francisco, CA | The Warfield

10/25 – Portland, OR | Roseland Theater

10/26 – Seattle, WA | The Showbox

10/27 – Greensboro, NC | Aggie Homecoming Concert

10/28 – Queens, NY | Citi Field – Rolling Loud

10/29 – Philadelphia, PA | Wells Fargo Center – Powerhouse