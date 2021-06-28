Moneybagg Yo Performs ‘Wockesha,’ ‘Time Today’ At BET Awards 2021

Memphis hustler Moneybagg Yo hit the stage at the BET Awards 2021 to perform a medley of hits from his chart-topping release, A Gangsta’s Pain. After being handed a white Styrofoam cup by a woman clad in a purple ‘Wockesha’ jersey, Moneybagg Yo rips into a brief performance of “Wockesha” while being backed by a harem of dancers. The CMG rapper then transitions into a performance of his latest hit single, “Time Today,” while celebrities like Ashanti and other attendees can be seen rocking to the beat. “I just looked at my wrist, I got time today/I’m crossing the line today,” Yo raps, as he shuffles across the stage, which is emblazoned with images of Benjamin Franklin and various forms of currency. Surrounded by dancers clad in white and gold outfits, Moneybagg Yo gets the crowd turned up as he tears through his performance, delivering each line with the fervor and conviction heard on the actual record.

Moneybagg Yo’s performance at the BET Awards 2021 is the latest win in what has been a breakout year for the rising star, who’s gradually become one of the more popular rap artists of today. Earning his first No. 1 album with A Gangsta’s Pain earlier this year, Moneybagg Yo was gifted with a pricey Richard Mille by CMG boss Yo Gotti to celebrate the occasion. And with the release of his latest track, “Rookie of the Year,” which dropped at the top of June, also gaining traction, it’s clear that Moneybagg Yo has no time to waste.