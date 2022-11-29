Mount Westmore Go Black Ops In “Free Game” Music Video

Mount Westmore go Black Ops in the music video for their new single “Free Game,” as the supergroup is deployed to pull off a heist in order to feed the streets.

Directed and edited by Cam Busby, the clip finds Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40, and Too $hort disarming a group of armed guards while hijacking a truck along with bricks of cash. From there, the Cali platoon evades authorities while on a high-speed chase, ultimately escaping with their cargo, which they transport to a secret location. Upon their arrival, the crew are greeted by a group of locals, which they toss out cash to while turning their stolen vehicle into a stage and putting on an impromptu party.

“Free Game” is the latest release in anticipation of Mount Westmore’s new album Snoop, Cube, 40, $hort, which is scheduled for release on Dec. 9. The project follows the quartet’s debut Bad MFs, which was released via block-chain earlier this year, and will include previously unreleased songs. Snoop, Cube, 40, $hort will be released through Death Row Records, MNRK Music Group, and Mount Westmore LLC and will be available via streaming services, with plans for a physical release of the album in the works.

Mount Westmore member Ice Cube previously spoke with VIBE about the making of the album, as well as making the album available for the masses.

“Just being able to rhyme with some of my favorite artists, some of my friends,” the L.A. native said of the most rewarding part of putting the album together. “Some of the people I look up to in a lot of ways, so it was just like doing the record with your cousins or something. It just felt good. And hey, it’s a great record. We’re gonna release it [for streaming and retail]. We released it in the metaverse, but we gonna release it in the universe coming up soon and everybody can get a chance to hear what we did. It was fun, man. I enjoy going on stage with those dudes, hanging with them dudes. I’m gonna get them on this ice coffee and we’re gonna keep it moving.”

Watch Mount Westmore’s “Free Game” music video below.