Mozzy Throws Epic House Party For “In My Face” Featuring Saweetie, 2 Chainz And YG

Mozzy has issued a new song and video, “In My Face,” featuring Saweetie, 2 Chainz, and YG. The Sacramento rapper and the aforementioned artist host an epic house party in the raunch video.

The song was produced by Mustard, while the video was directed by Rook and Joshua Valle.

“In My Face” follows a handful of releases by Mozzy, including this month’s “Lurkin” featuring EST Gee, setting the tone for his project Survivors Guilt, which dropped on Friday (July 22).

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 10: (L-R) Yo Gotti and Mozzy attend the Yo Gotti’s CMG 2022 Press Conference on February 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Back in February, Mozzy signed a partnership with YG’s label imprint CMG Records.

“I always wanted to work with an artist from the West Coast,” said Yo Gotti at a press conference at the time. “After years of having big conversations, running into each other and sharing ideas, we come here tonight to let you know, we’re bringing our dawg Mozzy into CMG.”

Mozzy added, “Overdue, overdue, out the gate.”

Watch the video for “In My Face” by Mozzy featuring Saweetie, 2 Chainz, and YG above.

