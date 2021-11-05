Muni Long “Was Really Going Through It” On New Song, “Ain’t Easy”

Muni Long is readying a new era in her music career with the release of her latest song, “Ain’t Easy.” The emotional track showcases her vocal abilities and precedes an EP Public Displays Of Affection due on Nov. 19th. According to a press release, the project will host music representing “a beautiful and introspective collection of records touching on heartbreak, love, empowerment, and self-confidence.”

Formerly known as Priscilla Renea, she is most known for writing and co-writing records for artists including Rihanna, Mariah Carey, Madonna, Chris Brown, and Selena Gomez. Earning acclaim and gaining recognition for her talents, Muni Long has effortlessly transitioned into performing under her new stage identity.

Muni Long performs at Femme It Forward presents Big Femme Energy Album release party on July 08, 2021 in Venice, California. Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Femme It Forward

On “Ain’t Easy” Muni Long sings of the polarizing emotions that come hand-in-hand with a not-so-stable relationship. In the video, she bleaches clothes and takes a blade to a pair of Jordans as she reflects on the good and bad in her romantic ordeal.

“With this song, I was really going through it, it was a tough moment for me. And the video had to convey that,” she shared exclusively with VIBE in a statement. “I’ve done a lot of music videos, but this video I really had to get in my ‘acting’ mode. I had to remind myself of some of my experiences to be able to cry in those videos, it was uncomfortable for me. It’s a heartbreak song essentially, you feel betrayed. You walk in and kind of watch and listen in on the person you love’s private conversation. I directed this video and wrote the treatment myself.”

The forthcoming EP, Public Displays Of Affection, will continue to highlight raw and vulnerable emotions.

“As far as the project, you know, the ‘public displays of affection’ and the whole like, IDEA of that phrase has changed because of social media, but also because of the pandemic, right? So like, where you might go and kiss on the cheek or hug, we don’t do that, you know, it’s like, elbows touching now and posting a pic on the gram of your significant other is now compared to holding hands or maybe giving someone a kiss in public because of the pandemic,” Muni Long shared.

“This project was very different for me, on my other projects typically I just go in the studio and I know what I’m going to do and get it done. With this EP I really went in the studio, writing the music and it was times I caught myself crying. I’m not the most touchy-feely person. So for me, putting all my feelings on this project is sort of like my ‘public display of affection.’ This EP is definitely gonna make people feel something.”

Watch the video for “Ain’t Easy” above.