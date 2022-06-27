Muni Long Stuns In “Hrs & Hrs” Performance At 2022 BET Awards

Muni Long made her 2022 BET Awards debut with a stunning performance of her hit song, “Hrs & Hrs.” Taking the stage in a beautiful pink gown, Long began her performance with a snippet of her single “Time Machine” before shifting the mood in the Microsoft Theater.

As the singer launched into “Hrs & Hrs,” her dress, which housed backup dancers, began expanding to match the song’s accompanying musical build-up. Then, as the dancers began to dance away from the artist, her attire transformed, revealing a shorter blush pink dress with matching thigh-high boots. As the singer continued to belt out lyrics from the RIAA platinum certified track, glimmering lights illuminated the stage, bouncing off the tear-drop diamonds hanging from Muni Long’s earlobes.

Muni Long performs onstage during the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET

However, while her attire dazzled the BET audience, the real star was the studio quality of Muni Long’s vocal performance. Her confidence and seamless crowd control punctuated the intimate performance, hitting every run and note originally performed on the MP3 version of “Hrs & Hrs.”

Elsewhere, Muni Long has been in high demand since the success of her hit. Most recently, John Legend recruited Long for his song, “Honey,” while Muni connected with Saweetie on the track, “Baby Boo.”

You can watch Muni Long’s 2022 BET Awards performance of “Hrs & Hrs” above.