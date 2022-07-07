John Legend Adds Texture To Lust With Muni Long In “Honey” Video

VIBE contributor Naima Cochrane once said that any song about food is probably about drugs or sex. As John Legend sings “A million of kingdoms will fall/ So many crowns will be lost/ All for a taste, I will pay any cost,” it’s safe to assume his sultry collaboration with Muni Long speaks to the latter.

In the Christian Breslauer-directed visual, Legend seemingly wakes up in a daze trying to unpack the events of the night before—where his “Dope” visual left off—while also realizing there are bees swarming and honey dripping from a portrait of Long on the wall as though someone summoned the Candyman. Much to his relief, it’s the lady of the hour behind a wall of honeycomb, soaking in a tub of the natural healer. “Don’t you love that golden glisten/ When you put your fingers in this?” she teases as he watches her.

Unlike what some may predict, the melody is more uptempo than ballad, serving as a fun soundtrack to the buildup of foreplay. “Honey” will appear on Legend’s eighth studio album that’ll also have features by Jazmine Sullivan, Jhené Aiko, Ty Dolla $ign, Rapsody, and Rick Ross.

Meanwhile, Long just released her follow-up EP, Public Displays of Affection Too, with the summertime bop, “Baby Boo” featuring Saweetie, and urban radio hit, “Another.”

Watch the full “Honey” visual above.