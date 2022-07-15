Skip to main content
Muni Long And Saweetie Swipe Right In “Baby Boo” Video

"I know you might think it's too fast, but if we try, I think we can make this last," Muni sings.

Muni Long is an R&B force, and she’s here to further prove this fact. Arriving a dozen days after the release of her Public Displays of Affection Too EP, the singer-songwriter has dropped off the visual for “Baby Boo” featuring Saweetie

The playful music video features Muni Long swiping right on a dating app and both artists professing their feelings for their potential suitors. Saweetie and Long appear in cheerleader attire, ride around in an ice cream truck, become judges of a dancing competition, and play basketball.  

Singing about the intense feelings she harbors for her lover, Muni Long performs the song with a vibrant demeanor, reminiscent of the joys of falling in love.

“I know you might think it’s too fast/ But if we try, I think we can make this last/ Don’t tell me no, don’t say it’s impossible,” she sings. “What we have is magical/ Don’t you know you got me goin’?/ Crazy, fiendin’ for you, lately/ Baby, do you know that you make me/ Crazy, fiendin’ for you, lately.”

“Baby Boo” is the lead single from Muni Ling’s newly released five-track EP, Public Displays of Affection Too. Recently, she wowed audiences with a performance of “Hrs & Hrs” during the 2022 BET Awards. 

You can watch the cheery video for “Baby Boo” in its entirety above. Public Displays of Affection Too is available on all streaming platforms.

