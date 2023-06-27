Mýa Celebrates “It’s All About Me” Anniversary With Sensual Dance Video

Mýa has tapped into the eternal fountain of youth. She’s already proven so during a recent performance when she rocked a modern version of her iconic North Carolina jersey dress. Now, she’s doing it again with a special dance video to commemorate the 25th anniversary of her hit duet, “It’s All About Me.”

The singer and dancer reunited with acclaimed director and choreographer Brian Friedman, who worked on her “My Love is like Wo!” video and her 2001 Janet Jackson tribute for MTV ICON.

“It was a complete full circle moment working with the incredibly dynamic Brian Friedman. We share a history of unforgettable moments, and I couldn’t be more thrilled for our 25th anniversary collaboration,” Mýa expressed in a statement, according to Rated R&B. “His exceptional talent, musicality, technique, versatility, and expertise in both visual and live performance bring out the absolute best in artists. It was an absolute joy to connect with greatness once again.”

Friedman added, “I was thrilled to hear from Mýa after so many years and without hesitation jumped on board for this special project. I always love my time with Mýa. As a choreographer, the greatest gift you can receive is an artist who is technically trained. Mya’s vocabulary and understanding for movement is so extensive and I had the best time bringing my work to life on her. I hope the fans love this as much as we do!”

Back in April, Mýa issued a deluxe edition of her eponymous debut album which also turned 25. Watch the seductive, dance remix of “It’s All About Me” above and the original video featuring Sisqó of Dru Hill below.