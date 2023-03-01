Nas Goes “30” For 30 In New Video For ‘King’s Disease III’ Single

Grammy-winning rap legend Nas has dropped the music video for “30,” hailing from his critically-acclaimed King’s Disease III album. Directed by Sarah McColgan, the cinematic visual sees the Queens, NY-Emcee bossed up as he raps in a vast darkened space, with only a peak of light shining through.

The monochromatic video pans back and forth between Nas commanding the space from center floor, to showing his clique turning up with ski masks on. The 49-year-old is also portrayed as larger-than-life as he spits from atop a mountain while wearing a fur coat, shades and an iced-out Queensboro neck piece.

Youtube/Nas

He raps: “Superhero material, rap star status/ Premier album still might happen/ I wonder why Pete Rock would act like that/ That type of behavior make me give rap right back (30)/ And now I can’t tell if all the good that I did’s being hid with they agenda again, ni**a/ I know that y’all prayin’ I go back to nothin’/ We in the future, let’s get past the frontin’/ Let’s get money.”

YouTube/Nas

The video follows his recent sold-out Madison Square Garden show, where he performed a 34-song, career-defining set alongside special guests including Mary J. Blige, Hit-boy, AZ and Slick Rick.

His set also included songs from King’s Disease III of which VIBE described the LP as “another illustrious chapter to his storybook career, putting him in direct contention for the title of being the best rapper alive.”

Nas will also be touring with iconic Rap group Wu-Tang Clan for their international co-headlining NY State of Mind Tour. The 32-date tour kicks off on Tuesday (May 9) in Auckland, New Zealand before concluding in the States.

General tickets go on sale starting Friday (March 3) at 9 A.M. ET on LiveNation’s official website.

Check out Nas’ video to “30” above.