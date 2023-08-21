Nas Denounces “Black Magic” With New Music Video

Nas rejects “Black Magic” in the new music video for his fan-favorite track.

In the new Razak Ologunebi-directed visuals, the legendary emcee includes a disclaimer denouncing mysticism. “I gotta emphasize, I ain’t down with that mystic stuff,” the Queens veteran asserted towards the beginning of the clip.

Throughout the video, Nas can be seen attempting to ward off evil spirits from a young woman. The woman appears to be possessed and motivated by lust and greed as she begins to experience mental and spiritual strife. Nasir then quells her inner demons with an exorcism-like procedure. Lyrically, the track finds Nasty Nas detailing the figure’s experience with the mystic arts.

“She havin’ nightmares sleepin’ next to me/Wakin’ up unexpectedly, maybe somebody hexin’ me/Questionin’, blessings on me protect me from weaponry/Hopin’ she gon’ have the same success if she don’t let ’em in/I meant to set the alarm, she dreamt of all the whips/High-speed chase, turned the TV on, I saw that sh*t,” he spit.

“Dreamt she saw me bleeding like a True Blood was cornered in/And it’s crazy that I really woke up and bought the whips/Tapped her on her shoulder, don’t believe in/Superstitious thesis, ’cause I’m amongst the demons/Cross on me, first time I got tatted, these cards I was handed/I’m accessin’ the damage like the whole Jackson 5 dancin’.”

“Black Magic” can be found on Jones’ latest effort, Magic 2. The sequel to the original 2021 LP was released on July 21, 2023, and is the fifth project of Nas’ to be executively produced by Hit-Boy. Across its eleven tracks, the LP features guest artists 50 Cent and 21 Savage.

Watch the music video for “Black Magic” above.