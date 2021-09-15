Nas’ “Brunch On Sundays” Music Video Feat. Blxst Is An All-White Affair: Watch

Grammy Award-winning rapper Nas has released a star-studded video for his celebratory track “Brunch On Sundays” featuring rising West Coast musician Blxst. The video features a lavish brunch with mimosas and champagne, food galore, hookah smoking, and a table of excited guests.

The video is directed by Omar Jones and executive produced by Peter Brittenbender and Annie Chen. The visual features appearances from Lebron James, Russell Westbrook, Lil Rel Howery, Cordae, Swizz Beatz, and Hit-Boy. All wearing their flyest all-white ‘fits, the “Brunch On Sundays” video depicts just that. Shot at Catch LA, the guys and their female guests eat, drink, and enjoy one another’s company.

Halfway through the video, the comedian Lil Rel offers a toast to Nas as the entire table raises their glasses.

“To one of the O.G.’s in the game, Nas. Man…lyricist, poet, a prophet. Fam, you did it the right way, bro. Hit-Boy [is] in here. Let’s propose a toast to Nas. To better years, brunch on Sundays,” he remarks.

“Brunch On Sundays” was released on the veteran artist’s latest album Kings Disease II, which was issued on Aug. 6. The album, executive produced by both Nas and Hit-Boy features Eminem, EPMD, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, YG, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Hit-Boy, and more. It followed up the 2020 LP Kings Disease, which earned the Queens-bred rapper his first Best Rap Album Grammy of his career.

Kings Disease II also brought Nas chart success, which debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart and charted for three weeks. The 13th album in his catalog, Kings Disease II stands as Nas’ highest album debut on the Billboard chart since 2012’s critically-acclaimed Life Is Good which peaked at no. 1.

Watch the official music video for “Brunch On Sundays” by Nas featuring Blxst above.