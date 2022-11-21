Nas And Hit-Boy Are Feeling Legendary In New “Michael & Quincy” Video

Nas and Hit-Boy are continuing the momentum of their new album King’s Disease III with the new music video for “Michael & Quincy.” As the title conveys, the duo is feeling legendary along the same vein as one of the most important pairings in music: Michael Jackson and Quincy Jones.

The dark visual finds Nas riding a bike through New York City, rapping in the studio, and standing alongside his partner in rap in front of a white backdrop. One notable part of the video comes when the Queens rapper says “Move with the passion of Christ” while a man wearing a crown of thorns and a cross appears. Another happens when he raps “Like Quincy on a trumpet, Hit-Boy on a drum kit” while the GRAMMY-winning producer is shown sitting in front of the boards.

Coincidentally, Jeezy and DJ Drama recently shared the “MJ Jeezy” video where they also liken themselves to the Hip-Hop version of Michael Jackson and Quincy Jones. Given the four project runs that Nas and Hit-Boy have been on since 2020’s King’s Disease, and the Snowman and Drama’s long-running collaborative relationship, all of their confidence is warranted.

“Michael & Quincy” is the first visual from King’s Disease III, which was released on Friday (Nov. 11). The 17-track effort notably had no features, a change of pace from KD, KD II, and Magic, which all included multiple guest appearances.

King’s Disease III debuted at number 10 on the Billboard 200 Albums chart and sold 29,000 album-equivalent units, marking Nas’s 16th top 10 on the chart. Though the sales were inferior to that of 2021’s King’s Disease II (47,000 album-equivalent units sold), the album is being well-received by critics and is further proof that locking in with the right producer can breathe new life into an already cemented career.

Check out Nas & Hit-Boy’s “Michael & Quincy” video below.