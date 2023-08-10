Nas Shines Under The Full Moon In “Motion” Music Video

Nas takes his street swagger to the woods in his music video for “Motion.”

Officially released on Thursday (Aug. 10), the visual finds the Queens native basking in his glory under a full moon.

Directed by Kid Art, the “Motion” visual artistically adds to the menacing energy of the song with imagery of sharks, wolves, and various light settings, including a black and white toned night-vision and deep red hues.

“They need to bring back beheadings Guillotines for guys, get whacked like medieval times. They not ready,” raps the 49-year-old as he stands behind the decapitation tool.

Nas at Billboard R&B Hip-Hop Live held at The Novo on August 8, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Brandon Todd/Billboard via Getty Images

“Motion” is one of 10 songs on Nas and Hit-Boy’s latest collaboration Magic 2, his fifth album with the acclaimed producer. Other songs featured on the project include “Office Hours” featuring 50 Cent and the bonus track “One Mic, One Gun” featuring 21 Savage.

“It’s magic to get together and do what we’re doing. I didn’t see anybody doing it like [Hit-Boy]. Not to sound like I’m feeling myself, but to really look and say, ‘All right, what do I do now? I’m going to do what I want to do.’ It’s the freedom of creating records because I just feel like it,” shared the veteran emcee with Billboard.

“It’s a hobby to me now to go to work. I don’t know how long this feeling to make music is going to last, but I’m going for it at the moment. It’s making me have so much fun.”

Watch the official music video for “Motion” above and check out Magic 2 below.