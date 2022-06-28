Ne-Yo Drops Spike Tey-Directed Visual For “You Got The Body”

Ne-Yo has declared his new single a joint for strip clubs and released an accompanying sultry video for “You Got The Body.” Directed by Teyana Taylor a.k.a. Spike Tey, the hypnotic visual invites viewers into the world where women catwalk on the ceiling, have the upper-body strength of an athlete, embody the grace of a dancer, and the flexibility of a gymnast.

Dripped in Lace By Tanaya—the custom jewelry by Los Angeles-based designer and model Tanaya Henry, the women feated in the visual bend, twerk, and seduce onlookers in an alluring routine to the song’s melody with Ne-Yo reminding the ladies, “I got the bag/you got the body.”

Even the crooner’s wife of six years, Crystal, joins in on the fun with a beautiful cameo.

“You Got The Body” is the fourth single from Ne-Yo’s forthcoming album, Self Explanatory—slated to arrive on July 15. When Taylor spoke on the visual, she wrote, “Shout out to da village cause u know it takes one to make magic!!”

The video follows previous releases, “U 2 Luv” featuring Jeremih, “Stay Down” featuring BLEU, and “Don’t Love Me.” Watch the visual for “You Got The Body” above.