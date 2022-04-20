Nicki Minaj Spins Blocks With Fivio Foreign In “We Go Up” Music Video

After teasing clips on social media over the past few weeks, on Tuesday (April 19), Nicki Minaj unveiled the visual to “We Go Up,” her new single featuring rhymer Fivio Foreign. Directed by Drevinci, the video, which was shot in the pair’s hometown of New York City, find Nicki and Fivio cruising through the streets in luxury sports cars and mobbing with members of their respective crews in Nicki’s Southside Jamaica, Queens, stomping grounds.

For Fivio, the video arrives on the heels of the release of his debut album, B.I.B.L.E., which debuted at No. 9 on the Billboard 200. The project has earned the Brooklynite critical acclaim, with a number of artists, including Nicki Minaj, singing its praises. Speaking of albums, fans awaiting a new body of work from Nicki received an update on its progress from the rapper herself during a recent interview, assuring that it will be dropping within a few months’ time. “I do know that it’s soon, and I do know that it’s a lot sooner than it’s ever been,” shared Minaj. “And I know that it’s coming this year. And I know that it’ll be out before the summertime.”

However, while stirring up the fanfare behind the “We Go Up” music video upon its release, Minaj threatened to shelve the album if the response to the visual wasn’t to her satisfaction, a calculated move on the Barbie’s part.

“If y’all don’t do what needs to be done with the #WeGoUpVideo I will significantly and I DO mean significantly…delay the…the…the…oh what’s the word… oh! the album,” she wrote. “That’s right. *sighs* the album *devil wears Prada Meryl Streep voice*.”

“We Go Up” is Nicki Minaj’s fourth musical release of the year, as she previously dropped two singles featuring Lil Baby and appeared on the song “Blick Blick” from Coi Leray’s Trendsetter album.