Nicki Minaj Joins Ice Spice In Royally Tasteful “Princess Diana” Remix Video

Bronx baddie Ice Spice has fulfilled her dreams of working with Nicki Minaj for the remix to her popular single “Princess Diana.” To add, the two came together for a regal music video to accompany the energetic drill track.

In the Edgar Esteves-directed visual, Ice Spice and Minaj show off their assets while wearing luxurious lounge wear. The pair trade scenes in a “pinked-out” royal palace before a dazzling backdrop.

The queen of the Barbz and the captain of the “Spice Cabinet” vibe together on a bed and in front of a vanity where they do each other’s makeup and have a twerk session.

YouTube/Ice Spice “Princess Diana (Remix)” video screenshot

“Nowadays, I be duckin’ them cameras/ And they hype that I’m up on them banners/ Callin’ my phone, but they know I don’t answer (Why?)/ In the hood I’m like Princess Diana (Grrah),” the “People’s Princess” raps.

The Queen MC comes in strong with, “Nowadays, I be makin’ ’em famous/ She the princess, so f**k who you lames is/ Ofcourse, I be pushin’ they buttons/ I hold the control like the gamers/ Like grrah, keep it a stack, bi**hes is ass if we keepin it crack/ Bad little redhead, she ’bout to black/ We come out, it’s a movie, but we don’t do BAP (Woo).”

Ice Spice née Isis Naija Gaston expressed her love for Minaj publicly while visiting TRL where she told host Jamila Mustafa that her favorite music artist is the “Super Freaky Girl” rhymer.

“Ya’ll already know its Nicki Minaj,” Ice beamed as she answered the question on live TV.

She also mentioned in an interview with Erykah Badu and her daughter Puma that her dream collaboration would be with the fellow New York rapper. She admitted that Nicki would, “Eat that sh*t up, too” when speaking about a “Munch” remix. “But another dream collab is Doja Cat,” she added.

Minaj recently showed love to Ice Spice when she tweeted out that the “Munch” rapstress was “The People’s Princess” after her cover with Dazed magazine.

Gag. The People’s PRINCESS ?. catch it!!! pic.twitter.com/uRKb2L51eY — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) March 13, 2023

At midnight (April 14), Minaj announced on her Queen Radio show that she had just entered a deal with the red head spitter for her inaugural “Heavy On It” label. Since the release of their “Princess Diana (Remix)” the track debuted as No. 1 on iTunes in less than an hour of its premiere.

It now holds the No. 11 spot on Apple’s Top Hip-Hop/Rap Songs chart as of publication.

Ice Spice’s debut project Like..? peaked No. 19 on the Billboard Hip-Hop/R&B chart and No. 37 on the Billboard 200. The six-track EP includes the aforementioned “Princess Diana” and viral hits “Munch,” “In Ha Mood,” “Bikini Bottom,” and “Gangsta Boo” featuring Lil TJay.

Take a look at Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj in the music video for “Princess Diana (Remix)” video above.