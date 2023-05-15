Nicki Minaj Drops “Red Ruby Da Sleeze” Video Starring Brooke Bailey

Nicki Minaj finally dropped the visual to her popular track “Red Ruby Da Sleeze” on Mother’s Day (May 14). The Grizz-directed video, which samples Lumidee’s 2003 hit “Never Leave You (Uh Ooh, Uh Ooh),” sees the Queen emcee in her homeland of Trinidad and Tobago with friend and Basketball Wives star Brooke Bailey.

Minaj gives a calm flex as she rocks high fashion including Chanel, Dior, Balmain, Louis Vuitton, Loewe, Off-White and more in her tropical mansion overlooking the sea. Brooke, decked out in Chanel and Mugler, supports Nicki in multiple scenes including sitting under a cabana, shopping in the fashion district, and posting up in front of a white Range Rover.

Unfortunately, Brooke celebrated Mother’s Day this year without her daughter Kayla, who died in a fatal car crash in September 2022. However, in the guerilla-style video, Bailey is looking beautiful and fierce as ever.

YouTube/NickiMinaj screenshot from “Red Ruby Da Sleeze”

Nicki also takes fans back to her iconic looks as she dons a red Kimono and black monokini much like her 2010 video for “Your Love.” She also sports jet-black curly hair which she hasn’t worn in a music visual since 2019’s “Megatron.”

In a red Dior bikini, she raps from the edge of the pool: “Anyway Nǐ hǎo, who the f**k told bi**hes they was me now?/ I knew these bi**hes was slow I ain’t know these bi**hes senile/ Married a shooter case you Ni**as tried to breathe loud/ Boom your face off then I tell him cease fire/ I’m the A, B side/ 700 on them horses when we fixing to leave But I’on fu**k with horses since Christopher Reeves.”

YouTube/NickiMinaj screenshot from “Red Ruby Da Sleeze”

“Red Ruby Da Sleeze” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Rap Songs chart upon its debut on March 3. Nicki now has 14 No. 1 hits on Billboard’s Digital Song Sales chart for “Your Love,” “Moment 4 Life,” “Make Me Proud,” “Anaconda,” “Only,” “Trollz,” “Red Ruby Da Sleeze,” and more.

Back in April, Chart Data tweeted out that Minaj now takes the lead with the most No.1 hits on the aforementioned chart, dethroning Drake. Drizzy is now in second place with a total of 13 No. 1 songs, although that could change.

Take a look at the official music video for “Red Ruby Da Sleeze” above.