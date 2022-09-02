Nicki Minaj Has It Her Way In “Super Freaky Girl” Video: Watch

Who doesn’t love it when Nicki Minaj goes full-on Barbie? The Queen icon has finally released the anticipated visual for her top-charting single, “Super Freaky Girl.”

For the new vibrant cinematic music video, Minaj teamed up with Alexander Ludwig of The Hunger Games for the Joseph Kahn-directed video. Nicki can be seen channeling her inner Barbie as she drives her hot pink Lamborghini through a suburban neighborhood, rolling over anyone in her way. She has Ken in the palm of her hand as she hilariously feeds him her underwear before pulling a knife on him (if he doesn’t cooperate).

From a rocker Barbie ensemble to a vinyl bodycon dress, Minaj raps the chorus and performs a choreographed number in pinup attire. “I can lick it, I can ride it while you slippin’ and slidin’/ I can do all them little tricks and keep the d**k up inside it/ You can smack it, you can grip it, you can go down and kiss it/ And every time he leave me ‘lone, he always tell me he miss it/ He want a F-R-E-A-K.”

YouTube Screenshot

The Rick James-sampled track first debuted at No.1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart and went on to tally the same on the Streaming Songs chart. The song serves as Minaj’s first solo No. 1 since 2014’s “Anaconda.” The latter follows her 2022 releases: “Do We Have A Problem?,” “Bussin” featuring Lil Baby, “We Go Up” with Fivio Foreign, and her collaboration with Coi Leray on “Blick Blick.”

Nicki Minaj received the 2022 MTV Video Vanguard Award at the 2022 VMAs, where she performed a medley of her biggest hits. She also gave a heartfelt acceptance speech where she mentioned those who supported her career, inspired her sound, and took a chance on her music dream. Fans can soon expect to get a more personal look into Nicki’s life with her upcoming documentary Nicki. Its release date has not been unannounced.

For now, take a look at the super fun “Super Freaky Girl” music video above.