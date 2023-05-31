NLE Choppa Tags In Floyd Mayweather, Mike Tyson, Odell Beckham Jr., And More For “Champions” Video

NLE Choppa teams up with decorated athletes across arenas for his “Champions” music video. Released on Wednesday (May 31), the visual is co-directed by Evan Aparicio and Bryson Potts. In the inspirational clip, the Memphis-bred rapper showcases his athletic skills and gives back to his community.

Swimming with Olympic Gold medalist Michael Andrew, running plays with Odell Beckham Jr., and shooting hoops with WNBA star Jewell Loyd are just a few of the 20-year-old’s motivational activities. Mike Tyson, Floyd Mayweather, Angel Reese, Flau’Jae Johnson, Kyrie Irving, LeBron James, and more all also appear in the video. The song is currently synced in NBA playoffs and the 2023 BET Awards promos.

In the visual, the rapper also visits a group of eager school children, awards a scholarship, and shares footage where he joined on-the-ground protests advocating for Tyre Nichols.

Warner Records

“Champions” is featured on the NLE Choppa’s latest album Cottonwood 2, released in April. Featuring Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, Lola Brooke, Modesty, Fivio Foreign, Kevin Gates, Duke Deuce, Polo G, G Herbo, Queen Naija, and more, the LP debuted at No. 21 on Billboard‘s 200 chart.

“I’ve grown tremendously. I’m more patient, way more disciplined, way stronger on faith and muscle, in a way, a better mental space. The first Cottonwood, I was still trying to conquer the fight on the inside. I was going through a lot during that time and it drove me away from the focus of the music,” explained the “Slut Me Out” rapper to VIBE ahead of the album’s release.

Listen to Cottonwood 2 below and check out the inspirational “Champions” music video above.