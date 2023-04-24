NLE Choppa Taps Sukihana For NSFW OnlyFans-Exclusive “Sl*t Me Out” Remix Video

NLE Choppa performs at GRAMMY In The Schools Fest – Guest Artist Session w/ NLE Choppa and Baby Tate at The GRAMMY Museum on March 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

NLE Choppa is riding the wave of his recent hit “Sl*t Me Out” with a unique music video drop. The 20-year-old tapped Sukihana for an OnlyFans-exclusive remix video for the track.

The Memphis rapper teased the track on Sunday night (April 23), saying “F**k It, Me And @sukihanagoat Dropping At 8PM PT, ‘Sl*t Me Out’ Remix PT 2” with various suggestive emojis. Hours later, the video arrived on his OnlyFans page and he shared a preview clip on Twitter.

This was seemingly a well-thought-out rollout, as the Love & Hip Hop: Miami star appeared in the first remix video for “Sl*t Me Out,” which also featured Sexyy Redd. Choppa and Suki were fully leaned into the explicit nature of their content, with the former tweeting at one point “Me and suki tryna perform A** naked who booking us ?”

“Sl*t Me Out” has been a major success for NLE Choppa, peaking at No. 28 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and No. 4 on the Billboard Hot Rap Songs chart. The track was released as part of Choppa’s Cottonwood 2 LP, which came out earlier this month.

The album features Lil Wayne, Fivio Foreign, Polo G, G Herbo, Lola Brooke, Rick Ross, Kevin Gates, and more, closing off an almost three-year hiatus from his debut album Top Shotta. Aside from his album titles, the young rapper has been shooting his shot at Meagan Good. He first professed his love on an episode of The Jason Lee Show.

The host of the eponymous show called the Waist Deep actress and let Choppa speak to her, only for the phone to get disconnected. Since then, he has not let up, mentioning her in multiple tweets after she revealed to TMZ that she did not intentionally hang up the phone on him.