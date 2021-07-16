Normani And Cardi B Bare It All In ‘Wild Side’ Video

When Normani announces new music you can expect a nostalgic reference, smooth vocals, and elite choreography. This is exactly what the R&B singer serves up in her latest song and accompanying video “Wild Side” featuring Cardi B. The song stands as Normani’s first released song since her debut solo single “Motivation” issued in August 2019.

The steamy video, choreographed by Sean Bankhead and directed by Tanu Muino, features the artists in nothing beyond long wigs, caressing each other while Cardi B raps her R-rated verse.

“I had already been in rehearsal for about three weeks preparing for the video when Cardi heard the record for the first time,” Normani said in a press statement. “She really showed up for me and brought this record to life by simply doing what Cardi does best. I love that woman down and I’m forever grateful”

“Wild Side” samples Aaliyah’s classic 1996 hit record “One In A Million” and finds the 25-year-old singer exposing her desires to take her romance to a new level.

“We can’t just keep talkin’ about it / We think too often about it / We can’t just be cautious about it / I wanna get wild / Take me for a ride, boy / Show me your wild side, boy / Know it’s been a while, boy / I wanna get wild,” she sings on the song’s chorus.

Her delicate tone is juxtaposed against intricate choreography, in true Aaliyah fashion. Accompanied by a plethora of background dancers, Normani changes head-to-toe looks in multiple scenes and switches up the pace from quick eight-counts to sexy body rolls. The video is styled by Kollin Carter.

This is the first time the two musicians have worked together on a record, however, Normani made a cameo in Cardi B’s internet-breaking video “WAP” featuring Megan Thee Stallion. Hopefully, for fans, this marks the beginning of a new era for the young star who has yet to release her debut solo album.

As VIBE previously reported, the Bronx rapper recently revealed she and her husband Offset are expecting baby No. 2, during a performance with an exposed baby bump during the 2021 BET Awards. The growing family recently celebrated their firstborn daughter Kulture’s third birthday.

