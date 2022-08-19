Offset Celebrates Solo Success In “54321” Video

Offset has returned with his solo effort “54321” and a video to boot. In the visual for his latest single, the southern rapper is dressed in Balenciaga from head to toe as he invades a carnival. The Migos member spends a day at the fun park, moonwalks atop a counter, rides various amusement park attractions, and stuffs his face with food and drink.

The Grammy Award-nominated artist raps over production from Baby Keem on his first solo effort in three years. He utilizes his rapid-fire flow and signature Migo delivery, bragging about his accomplishments and sense of fashion.

“Nike mask on, man, I’m feelin’ like Marty/ ‘Scuse me, bi**h, don’t you be walkin’?/ Don’t got no money, so you shouldn’t be talkin’,” he raps. “DM’ing me, bi**h, you know I ain’t talkin’/ My bi**h find out, she gon’ kill ’em, white chalk ’em/ Shh, it’s a dead man/ Rocks on my neck like the Flintstone, I’m Bam Bam/ Ran up them M’s and I bought me the Lamb’ Lamb’/ She on my d**k, want a pic, she a fan-fan.”

“54321” is set to jumpstart the next stage of evolution in Offset’s solo career. On July 28, the Hip-Hop artist confirmed his sophomore untitled album via a Twitter AMA.

While the album is currently without a release date, he stated there would be 13 songs on the LP with features from Cardi B, Moneybagg Yo, and more. The Father of 4 assured fans there would be production from Southside and Metro Boomin. “They deff on the album,” he tweeted in a reply.

Watch the video for “54321” above.