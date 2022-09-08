Watch Offset Perform “Code” And “5,4,3,2,1” On ‘Fallon’

Offset delivered a hypnotizing live medley of his latest solo music on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The Atlanta rapper appeared as a musical guest on Tuesday (Sept. 6) and performed his singles, “Code” and “5,4,3,2,1.”

As background dancers performed around the stage, Offset’s Fallon performance was kitted with bright neon lights and shifting visuals depicting a young lady with rosy red lipstick. The Migos rhymer executed with confidence, delivering boastful lines reaffirming his solo career.

“I didn’t graduate college/White ceramic AP (White), black ceramic AP/ That’s four hundred a piece/ If I front, that’s a fee,” Offset swells on “Code.” “When I pulled out the chopper, he act like he couldn’t speak/I been focused on me/Hundred racks in the brief/I had shackles on feet/I adapt in the street.”

During his sitdown with Fallon, the Atlanta native spoke about his HBO Max show The Hype and how it celebrates streetwear and its designers.

“Streetwear leads the culture in fashion, even with big designer brands. A lot of those [smaller] names get their designs stolen,” the rapper expressed to Jimmy Fallon. “And they don’t have the platform to show that they created this. They’re getting buried while the bigger brands are taking the sauce and running with it. So I wanted to put a show together where we put the light on them and let them shine.”

Watch Offset’s medley of singles above and the teaser for season 2 of The Hype.