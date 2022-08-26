Offset Keeps His Solo Music Going With “Code” Music Video

Grammy-nominated rapper Offset has dropped the accompanying music video for his next solo single, “Code,” featuring Moneybagg Yo. International supermodel Bella Hadid was recruited to star as the high-fashion-laced visual centerpiece.

On the Money Musik, ARJI, and Veyis-produced song, Offset and Moneybagg exchange high-energy bars, with Offset sticking to his signature staccato-style delivery. “Ni**as fake, they counterfeit/ Money boost my confidence/ Hating, that’s unfortunate,” he raps. “I get checks, I’m corporate/ White diamonds like porcelain/ You can’t call yourself rich if you do not own no mortgages.”

Meanwhile, Moneybagg Yo delivers punchy cadences of his own. He raps, “Everybody got opinions, telling me to spend it right/ You ain’t never had this much money, I can’t take your advice/ I done rode more PJs than I put on PJs/ Might just drop same time my opp, ni**a f**k your release date.” The visual shows Hadid, Moneybagg Yo, and Offset each sporting pieces of Balenciaga in the iridescent scenes.

“CODE” arrives on the heels of Offset’s first solo record in three years, “5 4 3 2 1.” Within a week, the single generated over 1.2 million Spotify streams and 2.3 million YouTube views on the music video.

Offset is preparing for his next full-length solo album and the follow-up to the Gold-certified chart-topping Father of 4.

Check out “CODE” above.