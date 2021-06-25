Paloma Ford And Rick Ross Link For ‘All For Nothing’ Music Video

Paloma Ford taps Rick Ross for her official music video for “All For Nothing.” The rising R&B starlet uses the song and visual to speak to love, loss, and spiritual healing. Initially featured on her August 2020 release X Tapes, the personal song finds the Los Angeles-bred singer releasing herself from a dead relationship.

She sings, “Nights I cry will be nights that I shine / I’m resilient, I’m not gonna give up” on the hook confirming her grief over the toxic situation has a positive ending.

Ford shared with Complex some of the inspiration behind her song.

“It’s the climax to a moment where things fall apart, and you have the choice to move past it or bask in the loss. It’s about having that true moment of honesty with yourself. I wanted the concept to be as strong as the lyrics and the message in the song and reflect my journey through love, loss, and the power behind these moments,” she stated.

She added “He gave the track unique dimension that only the Big Boss knows how to do,” on landing a feature from the Miami rapper. “I’m grateful for his support on the record as well as the visual.”

While she is still gaining traction with X Tapes, the singer has already planned X Tapes 2, coming soon. The sequel will tell the story after the heartbreak she sang about on the initial release. The first single is slated for a summer release.

Watch the video for “All For Nothing” below: