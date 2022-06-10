Watch Pharrell’s Claymation Video For “Cash In Cash Out” Feat. 21 Savage And Tyler, The Creator

Pharrell is back with his new single, “Cash In Cash Out,” his first collaboration with 21 Savage and Tyler, the Creator. The unique and aggressive track is accompanied by an equally unique visual. Boasting claymation aesthetic, the Francois Rousselet-directed visual shows a roulette-like setting where the trio is set on a loop, driving in cars, riding bikes, and burning money surrounded by extremely tall women and their hula-hoops.

What was first teased back last month, the new track features no vocal performance from Pharrell and opts to showcase the lyrical talents of both 21 and Tyler instead. Both young artists tackle the song with such ferocity that, in a recent interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, P shared why he chose them for the track.

“I knew the track was aggressive, and it doesn’t let up. So it’s like those are the two,” he said. “It’s like letting two pit bulls loose. Ravenous. Two ravenous wolves….Tyler went crazy. He had done that verse before he put his last album out.”

When speaking on the single’s video, the Virginia Beach native shared, “We knew that we wanted something that was different and something that was gripping, something that I had never really done before. That’s pretty much it. That’s always the goal. I mean, just with everything else that I’m doing, I don’t want to play. If I can’t put a blow torch to your face, what am I doing? I mean, Scorsese doesn’t play. Why should I?”

The video was executive produced by Jules De Chateleux of Division, edited by Nicolas Larroquere, with art direction by Morgan Seite. Electric Theatre Collective served as the visual effects production company for the music video with a creative direction spearheaded by Phi Hollinger and Todd Tourso.

Pharrell’s Something in the Water returns on June 17 in Washington, D.C. with a lineup including The Clipse, SZA, Chloe x Halle, Lil Baby, Usher, 21 Savage, Tyler, the Creator, and more.