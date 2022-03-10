Fall For Love’s Mundane Moments With Pink Sweat$’s “Real Thing” Video Feat. Tori Kelly: Watch

Following the January release of his Pink Moon EP, Pink Sweat$ has released the music video for “Real Thing,” his heartwarming ballad featuring singer-songwriter Tori Kelly.

The adoring duet praising marital bliss features the thriving R&B crooner hand-in-hand with his lady as they reminisce on the beauty of falling in love. “I want couples around the world to champion marriage,” Pink Sweat$ shared in a statement about the song. “At the same time, if you haven’t experienced love yet, stay hopeful for it. I’m in the process of getting married this year, and Tori is already married. It was organic, because we’re both in a similar space in our lives. We just captured the energy and released it through a song.”

Pink Sweat$ proposed to his lady, JL Bunny, last March and gushed about how all his songs are about her. When asked indirectly by Ari Lennox about how [he] met the love of his life, he tweeted, “Met her thru her girls in Philly, she was mean at first lol but I made her fall in love at our 1st kiss. She told me only kiss me if you mean it, so from the beginning I told her I would treat her so good no other man could compare.”

Kelly also married German basketball star André Murillo in May 2018. In an interview with People, she expressed how she isn’t rushing to do life with her partner and is enjoying taking things slow in her marriage.

Watch the Cortney Loo and David Karp-directed visual, “Real Thing,” above.