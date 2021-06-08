Polo G Honors DMX Over “Ruff Ryders Anthem” Beat For ‘Leakers Freestyle’

As the rap world continues to mourn and celebrate DMX, Chicago spitter Polo G honors the rapper by doing what the legendary rhyme animal loved to do best: eviscerate beats. Just a few days shy of the release of his forthcoming album, Hall of Fame, Polo G connects with Justin Credible and Sour Milk of the L.A. Leakers and drops a freestyle atop the instrumental for X’s career-defining single, “Ruff Ryders Anthem.”

Wasting little time on the 109th installment of the duo’s freestyle series, Polo pays his respects to Dark Man X before ripping into the track, barking, “They all me Capalot cause I’m above, I’m known to berserk/ Lot of anger in me, it’s hard to control it when you hurt/ Seven six twos out the chopper, fold ’em like a shirt/ They ain’t tryna hit the crib, them demons on it when they lurk” among other quotables that caused a stir on social media and left listeners, young and old, scrambling for their rewind buttons.

Boasting about staying in the same house one lived in by the late N.W.A. member and Ruthless Records founder Eazy-E during a recent stay in Cali, Polo incorporates the happenings in his daily life with streetwise musings before flipping the original “Ruff Ryders Anthem” hook into a ditty about smoking opps while repping for his crew Too Turnt Gang. The budding star displays his chops as a lyricist, reminding listeners that bars are still alive and well among the current crop of young rappers dominating the game.

This Friday (June 11), Polo G will release his third studio album, Hall of Fame, the follow-up to his platinum-certified sophomore 2020 effort, THE GOAT. The Columbia Records signee revealed the star-studded tracklist via Instagram, which includes guest spots from Nicki Minaj (“For the Love of New York”), Roddy Ricch (“Fame & Riches”), Young Thug (“Losses”), Lil Durk (“No Return”), G Herbo (“Go Part 1”), DaBaby (“Party Lyfe”), Rod Wave (“Heart of a Giant”), and the late Pop Smoke, who shows up alongside Brooklyn driller Fivio Foreign on “Clueless.”

“I usually don’t even tap in for features but this time around I’m like f**k it,” the 22-year-old phenom wrote in the post’s caption. “I went & gat sum hard a** records w/ all my of my personal favorite artist & future hall of famers in my book. I’m missin a few but June 11th we gone turn up & take ova fasho. 10 featured songs 10 all me.” The arrival of Hall of Fame builds on the buzz built from Polo’s hit single, “Rapstar,” his first release to debut atop the Billboard Hot 100. The album will also include “Gang Gang,” the rapper’s recent collaboration with Lil Wayne.