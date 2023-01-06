Popcaan And Drake Head To The Tropics In “We Caa Done” Music Video

Popcaan has unleashed the music video to his Drake-assisted single “We Caa Done” in which he and his Canadian costar bask in the tropical vibe. Directed by Theo Skudra, the visual begins with Popcaan lighting a blunt as the sun sets across the horizon, with the Yardie sensation eventually joining Drake and crew for a day of celebration and relaxation.

“Try fi rush me out, try fi brush me off, I see,” the 6 God purrs on the hook, his fluttery vocals laying the groundwork for his collaborator to build off with his opening stanza.

“Yeah, short but mi heavy/Chain ’round mi neck can buy a couple Chevy” the St. Thomas native boasts, holding court amid a rubble structure while rocking his signature shades.

From cruising on the water to lounging with a bevy of gorgeous women, Pop and Drizzy live it up while enjoying the fruits of their labor, ending the evening fireside for a festive nightcap. Featuring cameos from rapper Lil Yachty and Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant, the video brings viewers into Popcaan’s world of sun-soaked weather and picturesque views.

Popcaan attends the Mobo Awards 2016 at the SSE Hydro on November 4, 2016, attend the Mobo Awards at the The SSE Hydro on November 4, 2016 in Glasgow, Scotland. Jo Hale/Getty Images

“We Caa Done” marks the third time Popcaan and Drake have appeared on an official release together. The pair previously collaborated on the tracks “All I Need” and “Twist & Turn” from the Caribbean deejay’s last project Fixtape. However, their working relationship extends as far back as the mid-aughts, when the Where We Come From creator appeared on a leaked version of “Controlla,” which would eventually be released as part of Drake’s Views album without his vocals. In 2018, Popcaan inked a record deal with Drake’s OVO Records.

Popcaan is currently gearing up for the release of his fifth studio album Great Is He, which has been preceded by multiple singles including “Skeleton Cartier,” “Next to Me,” and “Set It.”

Watch Popcaan and Drake’s “We Caa Done” music video below.