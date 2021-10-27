Popcaan Creates A Go-Go Club Of The Mind In Sexy Visual for “Good Only”: Watch

The Unruly Boss lives up to his alias in his latest visual offering for “Good Only” without even appearing on screen.

The video for the sultry track from Popcaan’s previously released Valentine’s Day-themed EP, Gyalentine’s, is directed by Bussweh Visuals and features Jamaican video vixen Alice_Forevv.candid.

With dramatic sound effects in the backdrop, the visual opens with a somewhat subtly clad Alice walking in slow motion through an abandoned beachfront warehouse. However, when she begins to play the Alvin Brown-produced song on her phone, let’s just say, she goes from good only to bad only, and by bad we really mean good.

The tone of the visual quickly shifts and the symbolism of Alice’s attire does not go unnoticed as she removes her all-white blazer-dress dashing it on the concrete to reveal vampish all-black lingerie. Seriously, imagine if the elementary school teacher you always had a crush on secretly moonlit as a stripper.

Although Popcaan does not actually appear in the video, the “Only Man She Want” deejay flexes his gyalistic skills chatting lyrics to his female fans and even shouts out his OVO boss Drake: “Me need you in my room/And we make love in full moon/Nuh animation, ah nuh cartoon/Make Drizzy sing on we honeymoon.”

As the Portmore rep explicitly describes details of intimate encounters, Alice transports viewers from a barren graffiti-ridden building to a Jamaican go-go club of the mind, showcasing her talents in dance, flexibility, and the art of seduction.

Watch the tantalizing visual for Popcaan’s “Good Only” above.

Below check out the dancehall artist’s exclusive music video created for the collaborative capsule collection by Daily Paper and Unruly, which is inspired by Jamaican dirt bike culture and captures Pop Skull his element, the Unruly universe.