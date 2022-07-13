Prodigy Releases Posthumous “You Will See” Music Video, Estate Announces New Album

The Estate of late rapper Prodigy has released his new posthumous single, “You Will See,” which is accompanied by a music video. The song is the first track to be unveiled by the legend’s forthcoming posthumous album, The Hegelian Dialectic Volume 2: The Book Of Heroine. On the song co-produced by Berto Rich, Prodigy delivers his signature grisly bars amid wails and adlibs from his costar.

“I’m [more] viscous than a pack of wolves/ You not a lion, you just lying, I’ll laugh right in front of you/ Soft hands and a frozen heart/ Callous thoughts, it’s rough in New York,” P barks, conjuring visions of the five boroughs underworld and the blood spilled within it, delivering an offering that captures the Mobb Deep spitter hitting on all cylinders.

As the first of two planned posthumous albums by Prodigy, The Hegelian Dialectic Volume 2: The Book Of Heroine is the next step in the estate’s plans to continue to build upon the late rapper’s legacy.

“Five years ago our family suffered an immense loss,” shared his state in a statement. “The music that Prodigy left behind is extremely precious to all of us. We felt the need and responsibility to hold on to it until we had the proper foundation to complete what he was working on and release it to the world. We hope his fans will enjoy and support our efforts as we move forward with this very personal and emotional process. ‘You Will See’ a treasure of new music from Prodigy, no doubt indeed.”

The estate of Prodigy also touched on the return of the rapper’s music on streaming sites, thanking the fans for their patience and the contributors who’ve helped them craft and curate the posthumous material the Estate will be releasing moving forward. “We are extremely thankful to all the fans for understanding the circumstances that our family had to professionally control at a time of grief, and for the kind words of encouragement we received from many of you” says a representative of the Estate. “We would also like to thank the community of hip hop artists who came together to help us assemble Prodigy’s last projects. The music belongs to all of you and we are glad we can make it available again and forever.”

The Hegelian Dialectic Volume 2: The Book Of Heroine—the follow-up to 2017’s The Book Of Revelation and the first album in The Hegelian Dialectic trilogy—will be released via ADA/Warner Music Group through The NorthStar Group. Earlier this year, The NorthStar Group made headlines after helping bring the rapper’s discography back to streaming services earlier this year after his catalog was abruptly removed in 2019 due to legal conflicts.