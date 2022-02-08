Watch: Pusha T’s “Diet Coke” Music Video

Pusha T unleashed the music video for his new single, “Diet Coke,” which arrives weeks after reports of his plans to release the long-awaited follow-up to his 2018 album, Daytona, this year. Rhyming over a piano-driven backdrop co-produced by Kanye West and 88 Keys, the Virginia Beach rep slings his patented coke raps with the precision of a seasoned vet, sneering, “The number on this jersey is the quote price/ You ordered Diet Coke, that’s the joke, right?” while West, who appears alongside Pusha in the video, bops in the background. The whole vibe of the clip is reminiscent of the classic Craig Mack “Flava In Ya Ear” music video and complements the track itself.

Sampling various Fat Joe vocals, the song was first unveiled during a performance by Pusha at NIGO’s Kenzo Paris Fashion Week show in January and comes months after the release of his collaborative drop with Mako, “Misfit Toys,” in November.

Many details surrounding the project, including its title, have yet to be revealed. But Pusha has left subtle clues, such as an image of Lana Del Ray covered with what appears to be cocaine that he posted on his Instagram account, leading many to speculate that it could be the cover art for the project. In addition, he previously announced that Kanye West and The Neptunes will be contributing tracks to the album, both of whom he’s worked with throughout his career.

West’s involvement in the project comes amid talk that Pusha T had split from G.O.O.D. Music after the Clipse rapper posted a photo of the final page of a contractual agreement between him and Ye. However, according to Pusha’s manager, Steven Victor, the post was misconstrued, as he says it was shared in celebration of Pusha completing his contractual obligation to Def Jam and Universal Music Group, G.O.O.D. Music’s parent company, as well as Ye granting him full ownership of his masters.

“[He’s still with] G.O.O.D. Music, he’s just not signed to Def Jam anymore,” Victor explained.