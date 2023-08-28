Quavo Ventures Through The Forest In New “11:11” Music Video

Quavo continues his streak of consistency with his latest music video release, “11:11.” The new clip, which was released on Monday (Aug. 28), marks the third visual offering from his recent Rocket Power album. It follows previous videos for “Hold Me” and “Disciples.”

“11:11” sees the former Migos member sitting with his thoughts as he rides around in an ATV across a forest preserve. As he ventures deeper and deeper into the unknown, surrounded by greenery, the Atlanta native raps about the hurt he has been living with over the last year.

“Dark nights, I can’t sleep, so I cry ’til I close my eyes/ I never asked God, ‘Why?’/ I just go where the road designed/ Take a look in the sky, my eyes open wide/ All eyes on me, but I’m no Tupac/ I’m a G.O.A.T., I’m a boss, I’m a leader/ Won’t settle for nothing, not even if it’s cheaper,” he spits over co-production by Cheeze Beatz, Go Grizzly, and Jambo.

Rocket Power was released on Aug. 18 and served as his second-ever solo album. It housed features from Future, Young Thug, Hunxho, BabyDrill, and his late nephew and collaborator Takeoff. Rocket Power was a follow-up to Only Built For Infinity Links, the 2022 joint offering from Take and Quavo.

Life without his partner in crime hasn’t been easy at all for the “Turn Yo Clic Up” rapper, who opened up about how difficult is has truly been in a recent interview. “I miss him a lot and I love him,” he explained in a July interview with Jamie Crawford-Walker. “When you see me and you see me smiling or something like that, you don’t gotta never think I forgot about him or I’ll forget about him. I think about him all the time. Sometimes I cry myself to sleep.”

Revisit Quavo’s Rocket Power album below and watch “11:11” above.