Quavo Lights The Sky For Takeoff In “Hold Me” Music Video

Quavo gathers friends and family to light up the sky in honor of Takeoff in his latest music video.

Filmed for the song “Hold Me” which pays tribute to the slain rapper, the group, all wearing t-shirts memorializing Takeoff, release lanterns to the sky as the song’s introspective lyrics play in the background. In the second half of the video, the gratitude continues with the former Migos member continuing to push forward. The rapper takes Paris, entertaining flocks of fans on stage and in crowds.

“Hold Me” comes from Quavo’s latest release Rocket Power, his sophomore album as a solo artist. The album features two posthumous verses from Takeoff, as well as Future, Young Thug, and more.

Through 18 tracks, Rocket Power explores the thoughts and emotions experienced by the “Workin Me” performer, as well as the influence his beloved nephew’s memory and energy had on him while making the project, according to a press release.

Takeoff (né Kirshnik Khari Ball) was shot and killed in Houston in November 2022. In May 2023, Patrick Xavier Clark was indicted by a grand jury and charged with murder by the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.

“I miss him a lot and I love him,” explained the 32-year-old during a conversation released specifically for his fans. “He know I love him. That’s what we always know. So when you see me and you see me smiling or something like that, you don’t gotta never think I forgot about him or I’ll forget about him. I think about him all the time. Sometimes I cry myself to sleep. And that’s it. I just know he’s here. If I can’t feel him, I just know he’s around.”

Listen to Rocket Power below.