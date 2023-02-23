Quavo Declares Migos Is “Gone” In New Takeoff Tribute, “Greatness”

Quavo has released another tribute to his late nephew while taking the time to declare Migos is over. On Wednesday night (Feb. 22), the 31-year-old dropped “Greatness,” a 3-minute, DJ Durel-produced track, exploring the fallout from Take’s death.

Throughout the video, Quavious Keyate Marshall can be seen chilling in his home, smoking, and flaunting his and Phew’s Migos chains while admitting that he would give away every rich to bring Takeoff back.

Marshall also uses the footage to pay homage to other family members, like his mother and his niece, and seemingly set the record straight surrounding his relationship with Offset.

“My chain, my watch, my wrist/My motherf**kin’ house, my rise and grind/I’d give away all this sh*t just to see my dawg just one more time/Look up at the lights one time/Here to stay, rock the mic one time/Roll one, get right one time/Two cups, two cups, two cups/You remember them MCM backpacks? We was runnin’ around with them racks.”

“No Wock’, no Wock,’ I ain’t never took Wock’ to Poland, I was drinking that Act,'” he continued. “Came in, swept the game like a storm with the motherf**kin’ flow, ni**a, Take’ did that/So don’t ask about the group, he gone, we gone, young ni**a, it can’t come back/I’m a make sure mama straight/Especially mama Take’/I can’t kick it with a fake/And I won’t sleep with the snakes.”

“Greatness” is the second tribute from Quavo, making its way to streaming after he performed “Without You” at the 2023 GRAMMY Awards.

The Only Built For Infinity Links entertainer and Maverick City Music took the stage to pay homage to the man legally known as Kirsnick Khari Ball. As he performed, Qua stood up, holding his fallen relative’s chain, somberly recalling memories of their careers.

“Remember the days we smoked big blunts together?/ Remember the days we rocked out Coachella?/ Remember the days we ain’t have our sh*t together?/ On the Nawfside, times were hard, but them days was better.”

Watch the video above.