Queen Naija Enlists Lil Meech For “Let’s Talk About It” Music Video

Queen Naija has enlisted BMF star Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr. for the leading role in her new music video “Let’s Talk About It.” Co-written by the Detroit native with Mike Woods, the R&B track finds the singer facing her romantic issues once and for all.

The Sara Lacombe-directed video features the singer and her fellow Motor City representative entangled in a dramatic affair. Queen Naija ties up her beau and holds him captive in a warehouse, forcing him to reflect on past behavior by watching his actions on multiple screens.

Queen Naija attends the 2022 Soul Train Awards at the Orleans Arena on November 13, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

“Won’t put a ring on her finger/ But put a baby up in her/ Another child in a broken home/ ‘Cause you afraid of commitment,” sings Queen Naija on the Oak Felder-produced track.

“Let’s Talk About It” arrives as the singer reaches the 5-year anniversary of her breakout track “Medicine” released on New Year’s Day in 2018. Since then, the 27-year-old has steadily enlarged her fanbase and showcased her talent as a singer and songwriter.

“NEW ERA BEGINS AT MIDNIGHT,” warned the singer on Instagram ahead of the official release of “Let’s Talk About It.” “I made this song for ALL the ni**as who always got something to say about what women need to do, but don’t even got their ish together!!”

She continued, “I need y’all to show out tonight! I need all the ladies pointin’ they fingers at they man temples tonight! I need ALL the lip syncin, neck rollin’ stories tonight! I’m reposting too.. Show out y’all.”

Watch the video for “Let’s Talk About It” above.