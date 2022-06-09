Rae Sremmurd Hits The Streets Of Brazil In “Denial” Music Video

Rae Sremmurd has made their return with a new song and video ahead of their upcoming album. The brotherly Hip-Hop duo issued their latest “Denial” which finds both Slim Jxmmi and Swae Lee encouraging a romantic interest to follow each of their lead and let true feelings shine.

“I must confess, I ain’t never loved a girl like this/ This worth a trial, you in denial,” they sing on the hook. In the Bryan Barber-directed music video, the Mississippi-bred musicians hit the streets of Brazil adding a colorful background to the song’s straightforward lyrics.

Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi of Rae Sremmurd attend the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards at Barker Hangar on June 05, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. Rich Polk/Getty Images for MTV

Credited as producers of the song are Bizness Boi, Fortune, Fridayy, and Kofo. “Denial” is the duo’s first single released since 2018’s “Close” featuring Travis Scott and the first video since 2017’s “Swang.” Rae Sremmurd is not letting fans of their unique sound wait long for new music. The two teased the SREMM4LIFE album on social media, sharing artwork featuring a flaming number four.

“Bout to get a dose of this Sremmy,” wrote Swae Lee.

“Time for that 4 foe four for phor,” shared Slim Jxmmi.

Watch the video for “Denial” above.