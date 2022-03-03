Premiere: Rapper/Producer Price Recreates Some Special Tupac & Janet Moments In “Without You”

Motown/CLRD Ent. has a star in rapper and producer, Price. After releasing songs that caught the attention of label big wigs, the Inland Empire, California native is excited to share his new single with accompanying video, “ Without You ,” featuring Elhae . The track is featured on his upcoming late-March debut, The Price EP.

We’ve seen Price detail his life story and other themes, yet with this swinging ’80s/’90s feeling bop, Price lets the lady in his life know that she’s the only thing that he needs in this world of sin. The song is an ode to taking in love and setting it on higher heights. Yet, the video pushes that notion even further, as the scenes show the progression of a non-toxic relationship…and even gives a nod to a certain Tupac and Janet Jackson film that you might know.

The song has been out since Valentine’s Day and bubbled up a bit of viral success, where love birdy couples Tik Tok to their hearts content along to the tune.

Trust that Price is looking to make room for himself in the crowded rap space, but he plans to get his name known even more as a co-headliner with southern swang king Big Krit in April on their Digital Roses tour hitting the US.