Reuben Vincent, Rapsody Spotlight Black Love In “February 13th” Video

Reuben Vincent and Rapsody have teamed up for their latest collaboration, “February 13th.”

The visuals for the lovelorn record dropped on Monday (Feb. 13) or “Black Love Day,” a day created to “demonstrate love, forgiveness and acceptance among black people,” according to the music video’s official press release.

Reuben and fellow Jamla/Roc Nation star, Rapsody, use the song to take a crack at the complexities of relationships, sitautionships, and the love of it all across four verses.

The music video, directed by Patrick Lincoln, shows both emcees struggling with their respective relationships as they attempt to understand the ebbs and flows of modern-day romance.

Scenes from the visual show Reuben and Rap’s relationship start off smoothly and rapidly deteriorate over time, with a projector used to show their significant other slowly fading away. The song’s lyrics accentuate the video’s themes, with Reuben referencing famous Black icons to help paint his picture of a failed union.

Vincent spoke about the track and his perspective in crafting his verses.

“February 13th is a record that’s full of pure emotion. Ironically, I found out it was celebrated as “Black Love Day,” but this song was made to tackle the ups and downs of relationships and the wrongs that come with it” the North Carolina native expressed. “It was the day before Valentine’s Day, so we wanted to make this the break-up song. Everyone who is a part of this record experienced real emotions to get to this point.”

The Snow Hill rapper and poet also offered insight into how she approached the cut, stating that the creative process for “February 13th” was “organic.”

“The making of both the song and video was a very organic experience. Myself, and Reuben were staying with Young Guru in LA during the pandemic; waking up talking, learning together, having life conversations. We all put our experiences in the music, and we all poured into the idea of the visual in the same way,” Rap recalls. “Guru had the initial concept, I was on Pinterest finding inspiration for how to execute it, Reuben was throwing in scene ideas. It was how creating in a village is suppose to look, that’s how it all came together so well.”

“February 13th” arrived as track No.6 from his recently-released Jamla/Roc Nation debut album Love Is War. The Charlotte emcee released his project on January 27, 2023, featuring guest appearances from Rapsody, REASON, Ant Clemons, Stacey Barthe, Domani, Sonny Miles, Jordan Ariel, and Josef Lamercier. Love Is War also features Soul Council, 9th Wonder, and Young Guru production.

Watch the video above.