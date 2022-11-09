Rich Homie Quan Blocks Out Industry Noise In “Dark Shades” Video

Rich Homie Quan is back with his latest visuals for his “Dark Shades” single hailing from his Family & Mula project.

The Zac Facts-directed music video features Quan in his walk-in closet as he tries on different sunglasses while waxing poetic bars about blocking out the noise from the industry.

In the video he starts by saying, “These ni**as be in my business so much, man, I gotta keep some shades on, man, whether it Cartier… Chrome Heart — I might go you know, Off-White, Louis V, motherf**ker.”

He raps: “Dark shades on, they assumin’ he high/ Ni**as in my business, worried about these eyes/ I’m on demon time I got the devil number on speed dial (on God)/ You gon’ drown in that little water and that sh*t just knee high.”

Screenshot from “Dark Shades” music video

Rich Homie, born Dequantes Devontay Lamar, dropped Family & Mula ahead of “Dark Shades” on his birthday this year (Oct. 4).

The 8-track EP boasts lead singles, “Krazy” and “Risk Takers,” which have amassed six million streams and views combined. It also includes the inaugural candid single “Kno No More,” which serves as a timeline of every milestone and emotion Quan experienced since his last release, 2019’s Coma.

“Family & Mula is full of energy,” Quan said in a statement. “It’s Quan being Quan, I’m using the Atlanta lingo. I’m using one of those down south Georgian southern hard hitting 808’s to tell my story from my perspective & from my point of view. I’m putting my peers on game, putting the youngsters on game and continuing to motivate & inspire.”

He added, “Since my last project, I’ve been focused on two things – Family, now being a father, and Money – doing shows on the road every weekend for the last 3 years. The game don’t stop.”

Today (Nov. 9), the “Walk Thru” rapper also announced that he will be releasing a deluxe version of the EP, Family & Mula Reloaded, on Nov. 18. The project will include seven more tracks that fill out the original EP with the same contemplative and melodic ambiance.

Check out the video to “Dark Shades” above.