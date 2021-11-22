Rico Nasty And Flo Milli Follow The Yellow Brick Road In “Money” Music Video

Rico Nasty and Flo Milli have joined forces for their new collaboration “Money,” and dropped a vibrant new visual to go along with the song. “Money” is produced by Boys Noize and samples 2 Live Crew’s “We Want Some Pu**y” and Tone Loc’s “Wild Thing.” Both ladies bring their bold attitudes to their verses declaring their desire for cash on their own terms.

“Love don’t pay the bills, ni**a, I ain’t tryna chill with you,” Rico declares during the son’s opening verse.

Roxana Baldovin directed the colorful music video which finds Rico Nasty and Flo Milli making their way down the yellow brick road, and later poised atop delicate clouds.

Rico Nasty performs at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium on October 14, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. Jason Kempin/Getty Images

The video sees the duo having their way and discarding men. It ends with Rico and Flo being joined by characters resembling Tin Man, Cowardly Lion, and Scarecrow from The Wizard Of Oz.

“Money” is Nasty’s third single since her 2020 debut album Nightmare Vacation, as she’s dropped a handful of Soundcloud releases this year. This latest single marks the first time she and Flo Milli have collaborated on a track.

Watch the music video for Rico Nasty’s “Money” featuring Flo Milli above.