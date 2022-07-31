Watch Ro James And Miguel Hijack The Desert In “Too Much” Video

Before ringing in a new era, Ro James returns to the music scene with the release of the visual for his Miguel-assisted collaboration, “Too Much.” The Daps-directed video follows the crooners as they bust donuts in the desert while in the company of beautiful women.

“Time to treat love like it’s real estate/ Girl, let’s build this up and make our great escape/ You say you want relationship like Bee and Jay/ Know that could be us, but, baby girl, you playin’,” James croons.

Ahead of the visual release, the singer-songwriter took to Instagram and addressed the music video’s delay. “Visuals and New music OTW . Been waitin on the feeling and timing but … Everything is Now . #toomuch GO TIME, Let’s GO,” he teased.

Ro James last music visuals were for “Last Time” and “Excuse Me,” the first two singles from his 2020 MANTIC album. The latter became his second top ten single on the Billboard Adult R&B Airplay chart, peaking at No. 10 after 28 weeks. The first was his debut single under a major label, “Permission,” which peaked No. 1 and spent nine weeks on the chart.

As for Miguel, his latest full musical offering was Art Dealer Chic 4, the fourth installment in his infamous EP series, which made its debut on streaming platforms in 2021. This year, he released a dance collab with Diplo, “Don’t Forget My Love.”

“Too Much” is the third single from Ro James’ 2020 album, MANTIC—the follow-up to his 2016 debut LP, ELDORADO. Watch the new video above.