Ro James Dives Deep Into His Own “Red Light Special” With “Touchy Feely”

Ro James is selling fantasy with the video for his single, “Touchy Feely,” released in 2020 on his sophomore album, MANTIC.

The scintillating visual is an erotic depiction of what TLC detailed on their 1994 classic, “Red Light Special.” As Ro sits in a bubble bath and smokes a blunt, he winds up getting seduced by his lover over the phone, who invites him over for some in-person action with her best friend.

Co-directed by himself and S. Lambo, lingerie-clad women are seen dancing with one another, while another is solely aced in her birthday suit—leaving barely anything to the imagination. “Touchy Feely” is the second video that stems from Ro’s two-year-old LP. Ro first released the video for “Too Much” featuring Miguel back in July.

Despite Ro teasing the arrival of new music this past May, it’s refreshing to witness him giving MANTIC a proper follow-up, considering the pandemic and quarantine had many artists adjusting to new norms for music releases. There is no update on when his new music is set to arrive.

On the visual front, tans are hoping for videos to accompany his Brandy collaboration, “Plan B” or his Masego collaboration, “Slow Down.”

In the interim, enjoy the full “Touchy Feely” video above.