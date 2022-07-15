Rotimi Hosts His Own Bashment In “Throwback” Video: Watch

It appears Rotimi is throwing his hat in the ring for 2022’s song of the summer with his vibrant “Throwback” video.

The new single follows the deluxe release of his debut studio album, All Or Nothing, from last October. Accompanied by Gambian artist Jnr Choi and Ghanaian producer Blackway, the rhythmic track is the perfect soundtrack to match the scorching temperatures that still have people grinding against one another at an Everyday People function.

From the all-white ensemble, the Nigerian crooner and dancers are laced into the neon flip towards the end, embodying some elements of a bashment.

When celebrating the record’s arrival, Rotimi shared on Instagram, “We’re heating this summer up the international way! […] Dem know me official badmon!! Who else has #THROWBACK on repeat?” He even declared this to be a “#RotimiSummer” and sparked a new dance challenge for fans.

We anticipate more success from Rotimi as he’s set to appear in the HBO Max reboot of House Party. When speaking on his role with Billboard, he teased, “I can’t say too much—but I can say it’s super funny and people are going to laugh their face off. It’s a cast of young, new actors who are hungry. When you have that, it always comes out really, really well—so I’m excited for people to see it.”

Watch “Throwback” above.